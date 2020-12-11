Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Ace and Goose

Ace

We took a sneak peek at Ace's Christmas letter to Santa; here's a look at what this 3-year-old neutered American Staffordshire Terrier mix is looking for this season:

* A home in which he can be the solo pet. (He loves humans but has had issues with other animals.)

* A home in which he is with older children who can respect his boundaries.

* A home where he can get plenty of snuggles. (Or even occasionally share the bed if he is a very good boy!)

* If possible, a fenced-in yard where he can get plenty of playtime!

* A home that is willing to work with him to become the best dog he can be!

Goose

Are you at home a lot, and seeking a conversation partner? We suggest Goose! This kitty-cat is known to chat back when talked to. (We cannot report if Goose is a good conversationalist or if he just likes idle gossip.) We don’t know how Goose will do with other pets or small children so slow and proper introductions will be important. This neutered 1-year-old is quite active and playful. A fun cat tower or two to climb is on his wish list! His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.