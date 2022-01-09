HER KINDNESS CONTINUES...

In honor of Betty White's 100th Birthday, animal shelters across the country are participating in the Betty White Challenge. Betty was a huge animal rights activist, and the #bettywhitechallenge is asking people to remember Betty by donating money to a cause that supports animal rights to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday.

HELP ANIMALS LOCALLY

Locally, Tri-County Humane Society is encouraging area animal lovers, to keep them in mind. Between now and January 17th, you can choose a local rescue or animal shelter, and donate $5 or more in Betty White's name.

HOW TO HELP

You can donate by clicking HERE, which will take you directly to Tri-County Humane Societies website.

ABOUT BETTY WHITE'S LOVE FOR ANIMALS

I've been reading article after article this morning, about all the ways that Betty has helped our animal kingdom thrive. She has really been an activist for many things, but animals obviously had a huge place in her heart. She was a volunteer beginning in 1966 with the Los Angeles Zoo in 1966, and later became a member of the board of trustees for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association in 1974.

Betty White received the National Humanitarian Medal from the American Humane Organization. The CEO and President, Dr. Robin Ganzert said, "For nearly a century, Betty White has been a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate and we are proud to have known her for 70 years - longer than any other supporter in our history. We bestowed our highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal, on Betty because she reflected our core values of compassion, caring, and hope. Betty dedicated herself to protecting and improving the quality of life for animals worldwide."



