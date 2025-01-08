Tri-County Crime Stoppers Says Beware of These Scams

Emails and text messages continue to be common ways scammers are attempting to steal your information and money. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers indicates the amount of phishing activity has picked up in Central Minnesota. She says scammers will often times send phishing messages with information that is intended to get a reaction from the potential victim. Mages says don't click on the links provided or give away personal information.

Mages says recent scam attempts she's encountered include messages indicated $500 of her money was taken and false information about a credit card she may or may not have. She suggests to monitor your banking accounts for fraudulent activity and contact trusted phone numbers and emails you've used in the past to verify information being emailed or texted to you to make sure it is correct. The same caution should be applied when receiving potential phishing phone calls.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.