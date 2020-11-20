Tri-County Area Has Seven More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting seven people in the tri-county area died Thursday from complications related to COVID-19 adding to the total of 68 more deaths statewide.

Stearns County had four of those deaths, Sherburne County had two deaths and Benton County reported one death. The statewide death toll is now at 3,150.

There were 6,812 new cases of the coronavirus from Thursday. Stearns County again led the area with 316 new cases. Sherburne County had 153 new cases and Benton County 63.

There have been 256,700 Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus so far, while 202,432 no longer need to be in isolation.

The state has completed more than 3.6-million tests since the pandemic began.