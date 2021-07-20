Trevin Patrick Larson, 23, Gibbon

December 23, 1997 - July 15, 2021

Trevin P. Larson, 23, of Gibbon, Mn, passed away Thursday July 15 at Mayo Clinic Healthcare Systems in Mankato, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Lafayette, Mn.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m, Saturday July 24th at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, Mn. Visitation will take place from 4-8p.m. Friday, July 23rd at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date. There will be a celebration of life in the Mankato area at a later date. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Trevin

Trevin Patrick Larson was born on December 23, 1997 to Jeramie Larson and Tonia Marsh in Mankato. When he was seven he moved to Little Falls where he attended the community schools and at age 11 was adopted by Jessica. Growing up in Little Falls he spent his life playing sports, learning musical instruments, hunting, four wheeling, annual family trips, playing video games, drawing and spending time with family and friends. Trevin graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 2016 and attended Mankato State University. He was currently employed at a job he loved working for Nielsen Blacktopping. Trevin met the love of his life, Emily Raddatz in 2018. Together with their dogs Booze and Ava they bought a house and made it a home. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Trevin. He loved listening to music, drawing, dancing, hunting, boating, four wheeling and simply being outdoors. Trevin was a hard worker and he took pride in everything he did. Trevin was full of life and made friends easily everywhere he went. He enjoyed making others laugh, sharing funny videos and providing family and friends with a daily motivation snap. He was a fitness guru, also known as the "Kato Kid" in the MMA fighting world. He loved others deeply, especially his siblings. He had a smile that could light up the darkest room and will forever be cherished and missed by all who knew him.

Trevin is survived by parents, Jeramie and Jessica Larson of Little Falls and Tonia Marsh of St. Peter; girlfriend, Emily Raddatz of Gibbon; siblings, Andrea and Wyatt Larson of Little Falls, Morgan Crowley Rosenberg, Cole Attenberger, Libby Mace, and Thomas and Silas Marsh; niece, Piper Crowley Rosenberg; his grandparents, Patricia Nielsen, Mark and Peggy Miedema, and Leigh Ann Spoor and Randy Erickson; great grandmother Patricia Miedema: many aunts, uncles, cousins, a large extended family and Emily's family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry Larson and Craig Nielsen; great grandparents, Marcella Friedrichs, Claus Miedema, Donna Larson, Betty Valley, and Dale and Vera Spoor; and several dearly loved members of Trevin's extended family. Memorials can be made payable to Jeramie Larson or Jessica Larson at Pine Country Banks 3 locations in Central Mn.