MAIN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Another candidate has announced his bid for the State Senate.

Maine Prairie Township resident Trent Dilks is running for the open seat in Senate District 13 as a DFL candidate. That is the seat currently held by Republican Jeff Howe of Rockville. He has announced he is retiring at the end of the upcoming legislative session.

Get our free mobile app

In a news release, Dilks has spent more than a decade as a legislative director advocating for Minnesota's veterans in St. Paul and in the nation's capital. Dilks helped craft Minnesota's first Veterans Omnibus Bill and advanced property-tax relief for surviving spouses of veterans. Dilks served two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He says his priorities are veterans, affordability, and agriculture.