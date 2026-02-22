ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kids from across the area gathered in St. Cloud over the weekend for an exciting showcase. Just For Kix hosted their regional "Together We Dance" competition Saturday and Sunday at Tech High School. Over 1,800 dancers from more than 300 teams took part in the competition to show off all their moves.

Just For Kix Events Coordinator Amanda Clough says the dancers put in a ton of work to get ready for the show:

"They work all, at the beginning of the first half of the season, gearing up for competition, and then their second half of the season, after January, is all competition, so then they come to several of these, and then we end with a final big nationals in Rochester."

How often do they hold a competition?

Clough says they will have a competition every weekend until nationals in Rochester at the end of April, including one in Sauk Rapids next weekend and another in Sartell. The Sartell showcase was supposed to be in Bloomington, but it got moved to Sartell because of a scheduling conflict.

There was also a Solo Showcase on Friday at the Just For Kix Studio with over 200 participants. Clough says all the competitions are like a huge family gathering:

"That's why I love coming to this kind of thing, because everyone gets together and they're so happy to see each other. Friends from different programs and things, and the kids even have made friends with other programs, and they get to come together and see each other here, so they're competing, but they're still like, it's just really, it's a nice kind of atmosphere, I think."

She says the kids are always looking out for each other, like when one kid lost their costume, and another team borrowed a costume to them. All the competitions are free for the public to attend.

