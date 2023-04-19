Minnesota Zoo Sets Opening Date for New Elevated Treetop Trail

APPLE VALLEY (WJON News) -- A new elevated pedestrian trail will open this summer at the Minnesota Zoo.

The Treetop Trail is the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop.

Beginning on Friday, July 28th The 1.25-mile trail will bring zoogoers up to 32 feet above the ground giving them an immersible pathway to nature. The year-round trail will provide new perspectives to many zoo animals including tigers, moose, bison, and of course birds.

The Treetop Trail is integrated into the zoo's original monorail track which was retired in 2013.

Planning for the trail started in 2018 and cost $39 million.

The Minnesota Zoo opened 45 years ago in 1978.

