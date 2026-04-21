UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thunderstorms can be expected on Thursday with the passage of a strong cold front.

Get our free mobile app

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The strongest storms are expected to be in southern Minnesota.

With this in mind, make sure to monitor your local forecast and have multiple ways to receive warning information.

St. Cloud has officially had 1.09 inches of rain in April, which is 0.53 inches below normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry and 25 percent is in a Moderate Drought.