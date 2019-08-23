Traveling Water Circus Comes to St. Cloud [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- A traveling circus is bringing a piece of Italy to St. Cloud. Cirque Italia performed under a blue and white big top tent in the parking lot of Crossroads Center Friday night to a sold-out crowd.

The show is animal-free and features a unique water stage and contortionists, magicians, and aerialists among other performers. There are also concessions and toys for sale and facepainting.

The circus continues this weekend with shows Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. and again Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If you can’t get there this weekend, the show will be headed down to Northtown Mall in Blaine next week. Cirque Italia was started back in 2012 and travels all over the United States.