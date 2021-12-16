Transportation Officials Seek Feedback from Non-Drivers

ST. CLOUD -- A transportation policy board that covers Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Wright counties is asking for feedback from a specific group of people.

Members of these communities who don't drive themselves, but rather use other types of transportation like taxis, local bus or van services, caregiver drivers, or other volunteer drivers are asked to take an online survey.

The feedback will be used to plan future rider services through the five-year Local Human Transit Coordination Plan. That plan will be completed in 2022 and will identify strategies and potential projects to coordinate transit services for the target populations of elderly, disabled, and low-income.

There is also a survey for agencies or organizations that provide client or public-facing transportation services in those counties.

Both surveys are open through January 31st, 2022.

