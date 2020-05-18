Transferable Skills Can Help Job Seekers [PODCAST]

Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director, from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me on WJON today. The topic we discussed is transferable skills. Transferable skills are skills attained at work, from volunteering or through hobbies that could be beneficial to future employers. For those looking to change jobs and the type of job they are working Gail says transferable skills could help. Listen to our conversation below.

If you'd like to learn more about job opportunities in the St. Cloud area or about how to craft a resume or cover letter go to greaterstcloudjobspot.com.