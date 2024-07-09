Traffic Switch Planned for Highway 23 South Gap Project

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be switching traffic over to the newly constructed lanes of the Highway 23 South Gap project this week.

Starting on Thursday or Friday, traffic will be head-to-head with one lane in each direction from County Road 31 to County Road 2.

MnDOT says once the lane shifts are complete, drivers should be alert for left-turning traffic.

Work crews are making good progress and if the weather and other factors come together, the two-year project should be mostly completed by Labor Day.

Once the seven miles of highway between Paynesville and New London are finished, drivers will have four-lane traffic from Willmar to Foley.

