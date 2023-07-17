Town Ball Weekly – July 17th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8 BECKER BANDITS 7

(Wednesday July 12th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Bandits, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. The River Cats did come from behind after the Bandits put up five big runs in the first inning. They won in walk off fashion with a huge single in the bottom of the tenth by Samson Schlegel. The River Cats starting pitcher was Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw a complete, he threw ten innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, he had a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Ty Carper went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Zeus Schlegel earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Preston Schlegel earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jon Affeldt earned a walk and Collin Skaug had a stolen base.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Moe threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Schug threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Thorn went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Reiter went 3-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Matt Krenz went 2-for-5, Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Mitch Louden was credited for a RBI and Will Thorn earned a walk and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 16 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

(Wednesday July 12th)

The Polecats defeated their league foe the Anglers, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and four home runs. They put up eight runs in the fourth inning to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Alex Otto starting on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for four RBIs. Michael Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and Braydon Hanson went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brock Woitalla went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Tyler Hoselton went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Joe Tupy went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Michael Revenig went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Evan Demars earned walk and he scored a run and Aaron Wisecup scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Brady Yakesh, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Easton Kenning threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Dan Jerde went 1-for-1. Caden Kelley, Carter Dornsbach and Colton Lunberg all went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

(Wednesday July 12th)

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by nine hits, including one big triple. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Aiden Motte, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Owen Arndt threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and and Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Justin Houge went 1-for-4, Andrew Bemboom and Dom Mathies both scored a run and Trygve Hanson earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Stone Poneys offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Veteran Dan O’Connell went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jeff Amann went 1-for-4. Will Kranz went 1-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brendan Boesen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Kade Lewis earned four walks, Jalen Vorpahl and Jack Schafer both earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 17 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

(Friday July 14th)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the River Cats, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. The Polecats starting pitcher was Steven VanVleet, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dustin Wilcox threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Woitalla threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Polecats offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 3-for-6 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Dustin Wilcox went 11-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Axelberg went 3-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Olson went 3-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Luke Branson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Haselton went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brayden Hanson earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Jake Carper, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs and two walks. Agustin Rodriguez threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Luke Welle threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

Their offense was led by Jack Grell, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and Jordan Picka had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

(Friday July 14th)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by twelve hits and good defense. Joey Atkinson started on the mound for the Joes, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brandon Bloch went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Staller went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Karls went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Alvord went 1-for-4. Blake Kilanowski earned a walk and he scored a run and Andy Ahkschlager was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Jackson Vos, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Heying threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reese Johnson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The their offense was led by Drew Geiger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Kade Lewis went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Schafer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Zack Overboe went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Blake Haus went 1-for-4, Braeden Dykhuizen and Kalen Lewis both earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

(Friday July 14th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by six hits and good defense and a couple of early errors. The starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Korte wet 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Samuelson he went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.Ben Brown went 1-for-4 and Steve Ellingson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz earned a walk and Justin Hagstrom was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Noah Jensen, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Luke Pakkala, he went 2-for-4, Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 and Justin Houge went 1-for-3.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

(Friday July 14th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and a double. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Tyler Stang threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrik Orth, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Dean Kron went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Michael Paul went 1-for-1 and Connor Clark was hit by a pitch. Cade Stang went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Kenning scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and one walk. Brock Humbert threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Joel Sowada threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Heidgerken threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jordan Neu was credited for a RBI. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double and Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Leverington went 1-for-3, Hunter Heidgerken went 1-for-2, TJ Neu and Trevor Lardy both went 1-for-1 and both scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 14 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

(Friday July 14th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by seventeen hits, including three doubles and seven players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher, threw a very good game, veteran lefty Dan Berg, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Dan Berg, he went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Carter Block went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton was credited for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs, Colton Harff and Heath Kramer both scored a run. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs, Carson Geislinger and Myles Dziengel both went 2-for-5.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Riley Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Berg was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jordan Kelm was hit by a pitch and David Pennertz earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELOSA SAINTS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2

(Friday July 14th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Silverstreaks in a great pitchers dual, backed by seven hits including one home run. The Saints won in walk-off fashion with a huge single by their catcher Blaine Fischer in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Saints starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, two runs, one walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Will VanBeck closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, to earn the save.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Blaine Fischer, went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Peyton Winter went 1-for-4. Will VanBeck went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Derek Wiener and Ashton Dingmann both earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Carter Birr was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Ty Reller went 2-for-4 and Carter Schiffler went 1-for-3. Devin Hansen and Logan Funk both went 1-for-4, Neal Anderson and Keagan Stanlger both scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 3 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2 (10 Innings)

(Friday July 14th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Steves in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the tenth inning. Player/manager Caleb Curry drove in the winning run with his walk-off error produced by his ground ball. The Lakers collected six hits and they played great defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was Dominic Austing, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Peyton Randall earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 with a double and Joe Dolan went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2, Caleb Curry earned a walk and Ryan Janzen went 1-for-5 and he scored the winning run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.Jack Greenlun threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks. Derek Durant threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he earned two walks. Logan Siemers went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and Jack Greenlun went 3-for-5 with a double. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4, Andrew Wollak had a sacrifice bunt and Blake Guggenberger scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTING 10 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1

(Friday July 14th)

The Lighting defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and two home runs. Carter Dox started on the mound for the Lighting, he threw six innings to earn the win. he gave up one hit, five walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Gates Cook threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kody Ruedisli threw two innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The offense was led by Aaron Jenkins, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Gates Cook went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a run.Sam Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Wittwer went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Carter Dox went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Paul Jenkins went 1-for-2, Kody Ruedislli earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Chris Pederson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Boland earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Nathan Psyck, he threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 1-for-4 with a walk and Will Gorecki went 1-for-3. Nathan Psyck earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Zack Cekalla earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka, Tyler Jendro and Joe Gaida all earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

(Wednesday July 12th)

The Springers from the Arrowhead West League defeated their rivals from the Central Valley League the Express. The Springers collected twelve hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. BJ Huls threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallet went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Nick Penick went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Brad Olson and Jack Arnold both earned a walk. Ero Wallin went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. BJ Huls went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Mason Primus went 1-for-2.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Noah Young threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ben Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks, Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt earned two walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

(Wednesday July 12th)

The Lumberjacks from the Victory League defeated their rivals from the Sauk Valley league the Muskies, backed by thirteen hits. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was righty Michael Moulzolf, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Chuck Hackett threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by by Drew Beier went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Winkleman went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Trey Emmerich went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and veteran Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Keller earned a walk.

The Muskies starting pitcher was Adam Wenker, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran Dave Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Adam Schellinger, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4. Cody Partch went 1-for-3, Andrew Deters and Jacob Merrill both earned a walk and Austin Henrichs had a sacrifice bunt.

HASTINGS HAWKS 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6

(Friday July 14th)

The Hawks from the Classic Cannon Valley League defeated the Springers from the Arrowhead West League, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Teiglund, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six’s hits, six runs, nine walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jack Nelson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Mitch Ihiff went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run.Jake Sundquist went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Jordan Jeske went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jason Greeder went 1-for-3 with a walk, Noah Paulseth went 1-for-4, Jackson Tessman went 1-for-5 and Cory Wolters was hit by a pitch.

The Springers starting pitcher was Mason Primus, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by BJ Huls, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jeron Terres earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Jack Arnold went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Nick Penick was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Tate Wallet earned three walks and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Joe Dempsey and Drew Bulson both earned a walk and both scored a run.

ST. MICHAEL SAINTS 3 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

(Friday July 14th)

The Saints from the Metro Minny League defeated the Sartell Muskies from the Sauk Valley League, backed by nine hits and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Hayden Frank, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Krupke threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Braeden Levandowski threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Marcus Krupke, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Brown went 2-for-4 and Jordan Krupke went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Evan Saunders went 1-for-3 with a walk and Mathew Maulik went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Blake Schirmers went 1-for-2, Trey Sybrant had a walk and Hayden Frank had a stolen base.

The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Muskies offense was led by Brian Schellinger, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Cody Partch went 1-for-4. Jace Otto and Andrew Ritter both earned a walk.