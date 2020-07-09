Tornado Hits 3 Farms, Crosses I-94 in Western Minnesota

DALTON (AP) -- Authorities say two powerful tornadoes damaged farms and left one person dead in western Minnesota as severe storms moved across parts of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service says one tornado struck at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near

Dalton. Three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened.

Otter Tail County says two people were taken to a hospital and one fatality was confirmed, but details weren't immediately released.

The weather service says one tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected.

A National Weather Service staffer is at the scene checking the tornado aftermath, but the tornado is believed to be at least in the EF-3 category, with winds of 136-165 mph.