National Weather Service Confirms Tornado in Melrose

MELROSE (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Melrose on Saturday night.

They surveyed the damage on Sunday and determined the tornado occurred from 8:10 p.m. until 8:16 p.m. and was an EF-1 with 95-mile-an-hour winds.

It was on the ground for about four miles. No one was hurt or died during the incident.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service says the tornado was estimated to touch down on the northwest side of Melrose, and traveled southeast towards Black Oak Lake on the south side of Melrose. The tornado damaged several farms outside of Melrose, and several businesses within Melrose.

READ RELATED ARTICLES