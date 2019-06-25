Toppan Merrill Announces $6-Million Expansion to Sartell Facility

SARTELL -- A Sartell business is planning a major expansion.

Toppan Merrill announced Tuesday they are planning a $6-million, 70,000 square-foot expansion to their Sartell facility.

Toppan Merrill is the world's leading printing group. Vice President of Marketing Joanna Lutgen says the expansion allows them to combine their Sartell and St. Cloud locations under one roof.

It's really bringing in our operations that we currently are fulfilling out of the St. Cloud location, but also being able to expand from a digital printing perspective as well as fulfillment and warehouse operations.

The expansion calls for over 13,000 square-feet of office space and over 56,000 square-feet of additional production space to the existing 100,000 square-foot building.

Lutgen says they looked at all options to expand and felt staying in Sartell was the best fit.

The city of Sartell and DEED was really instrumental in expanding our Sartell location. It just made sense to us from a business perspective.

Once completed the expansion will create about 40 new jobs in Sartell.

Sartell Community Development Director Anita Archambeau says there is a great economic impact to an expansion of this size.

Anytime you have an existing business in your community expand that's exciting. Being able to retain jobs within the company and to gain additional employment in that expanded facility. It's exciting to see this move forward.

Lutgen says they expect to break ground next month with hopes to have the project completed in the Spring.