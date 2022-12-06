Top 10 Books Checked Out in 2022 at Great River Regional Library

Top 10 Books Checked Out in 2022 at Great River Regional Library

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year for lists. Here's a look at what people were reading this year from the Great River Regional Library.

TitleAuthor
1). The Last Thing He Told Me: a novelDave, Laura
2). Wish You Were Here: a novelPicoult, Jodi
3). The Four WindsHannah, Kristin
4): The WishSparks, Nicholas
5). Apples Never Fall: a novelMoriarty, Liane
6). Lightning strike: a novelKrueger, William Kent
7). Judge's ListGrisham, John
8). Where the Crawdads SingOwens, Delia
9). Run Rose RunParton, Dolly
10). The InvestigatorSandford, John
TitleAuthor
1). Diary of a Wimpy kid : Big Shot 16Kinney, Jeff
2). Dog Man: Mothering Heights (from the Creator of Captain Underpants)Pilkey, Dav
3). Diary of a Wimpy Kid : the deep end 15Kinney, Jeff
4). Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentPilkey, Dav
5). Diary of a Wimpy Kid 14: Wrecking BallKinney, Jeff
6). Harry Potter and the sorcerer's stone
Rowling, J. K
7). The Getaway
Kinney, Jeff
8). Dog Man : fetch-22
Pilkey, Dav
9). Diary of a wimpy kid : The Meltdown 13Kinney, Jeff
10). Wings of fire : The Dragonet ProphecyDeutsch, Barry; Holmes, Mike; Sutherland, Tui

GRRL operates 32 library branches in central Minnesota.  They have nearly one million books, CDS and DVDs along with 250 public computers.

