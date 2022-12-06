Top 10 Books Checked Out in 2022 at Great River Regional Library

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year for lists. Here's a look at what people were reading this year from the Great River Regional Library.

Title Author 1). The Last Thing He Told Me: a novel Dave, Laura 2). Wish You Were Here: a novel Picoult, Jodi 3). The Four Winds Hannah, Kristin 4): The Wish Sparks, Nicholas 5). Apples Never Fall: a novel Moriarty, Liane 6). Lightning strike: a novel Krueger, William Kent 7). Judge's List Grisham, John 8). Where the Crawdads Sing Owens, Delia 9). Run Rose Run Parton, Dolly 10). The Investigator Sandford, John

Title Author 1). Diary of a Wimpy kid : Big Shot 16 Kinney, Jeff 2). Dog Man: Mothering Heights (from the Creator of Captain Underpants) Pilkey, Dav 3). Diary of a Wimpy Kid : the deep end 15 Kinney, Jeff 4). Dog Man: Grime and Punishment Pilkey, Dav 5). Diary of a Wimpy Kid 14: Wrecking Ball Kinney, Jeff 6). Harry Potter and the sorcerer's stone Rowling, J. K 7). The Getaway Kinney, Jeff 8). Dog Man : fetch-22 Pilkey, Dav 9). Diary of a wimpy kid : The Meltdown 13 Kinney, Jeff 10). Wings of fire : The Dragonet Prophecy Deutsch, Barry; Holmes, Mike; Sutherland, Tui

GRRL operates 32 library branches in central Minnesota. They have nearly one million books, CDS and DVDs along with 250 public computers.