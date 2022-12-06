Top 10 Books Checked Out in 2022 at Great River Regional Library
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year for lists. Here's a look at what people were reading this year from the Great River Regional Library.
|Title
|Author
|1). The Last Thing He Told Me: a novel
|Dave, Laura
|2). Wish You Were Here: a novel
|Picoult, Jodi
|3). The Four Winds
|Hannah, Kristin
|4): The Wish
|Sparks, Nicholas
|5). Apples Never Fall: a novel
|Moriarty, Liane
|6). Lightning strike: a novel
|Krueger, William Kent
|7). Judge's List
|Grisham, John
|8). Where the Crawdads Sing
|Owens, Delia
|9). Run Rose Run
|Parton, Dolly
|10). The Investigator
|Sandford, John
|1). Diary of a Wimpy kid : Big Shot 16
|Kinney, Jeff
|2). Dog Man: Mothering Heights (from the Creator of Captain Underpants)
|Pilkey, Dav
|3). Diary of a Wimpy Kid : the deep end 15
|Kinney, Jeff
|4). Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Pilkey, Dav
|5). Diary of a Wimpy Kid 14: Wrecking Ball
|Kinney, Jeff
6). Harry Potter and the sorcerer's stone
Rowling, J. K
7). The Getaway
|Kinney, Jeff
8). Dog Man : fetch-22
|Pilkey, Dav
|9). Diary of a wimpy kid : The Meltdown 13
|Kinney, Jeff
|10). Wings of fire : The Dragonet Prophecy
|Deutsch, Barry; Holmes, Mike; Sutherland, Tui
GRRL operates 32 library branches in central Minnesota. They have nearly one million books, CDS and DVDs along with 250 public computers.