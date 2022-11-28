Tools Stolen in Waite Park; Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a burglary from a garage on the 500 block of 3rd Street South where two tool boxes were taken along with various tools. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one of them is described as a dark gray Mastercraft tool box with oil wrenches, metric and standard wrenches, gear puller, a hack saw, a torque wrench and standard sockets. The other tool box is a red Craftsman that includes an air chisel and wrench.

Waite Park Police is also reporting theft from vehicle on the 800 block of 7th Street South where some license plates were taken off a vehicle.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast where entry was made and vandalism happened to a business.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Cypress Road. Mages says the vehicle is a 2012 blue F-150 truck with Minnesota license 6CE865.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.