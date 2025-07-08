September 1, 1948 - June 30, 2025

Memorial Services will be Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Tony Kooiman, 76 of Princeton, who died on Monday, June 30, 2025, at M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Tony was born September 1, 1948, in Isle to Tony and Marie (Karssen) Kooiman. He married Jeanie “Jean” Flodeen on April 22, 1972. He owned and operated Tony’s Small Engine Repair from 2007-2020. He enjoyed spending time woodworking and fixing things.

Tony is survived by his daughters, Brenda Lee Kooiman of Springville, AL and Sandra Sue Stone of Big Lake, MN; and three grandchildren, Wyatt, Lily, and Eli Stone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Marie Kooiman; wife, Jean Kooiman in 2020; brother, Arnold Kooiman; and sister, Elsie Virtue.