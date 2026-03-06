February 26, 1966 - March 2, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Watab Town Hall in Sauk Rapids for Anthony “Tony” S. Keeney, age 60, who passed away Monday at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Burial will be in Langola Cemetery in Rice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Home in Sauk Rapids.

Tony was born February 26, 1966 in Watertown, WI to Richard and Marian (Bjerke) Keeney. He lived in Minnesota all his life. Tony worked in construction for Ferber Company. He liked to go fishing, gambling at the casino, motorcycles and just sitting on the dock. Tony was silly, helpful, a man of his word and had a heart of gold.

Tony is survived by his children, Scott Keeney of Fargo, ND, Richard Keeney of Fargo, ND. Savannah Tuttle of Blaine, Jenna Schwinghammer of St. Cloud, Benjamin Landstad of Fargo, ND, and Joshua Landstad of Isanti; 2 grandchildren; significant other, Cindy Knutson of Fridley; sister, Connie (David) Efraimson of Rice; nephews, Drew and Guy.

He is preceded in death by his parents.