Tony H. Hommerding, 56, St. Cloud

April 9, 1968 - March 8, 2025

attachment-Tony Hommerding loading...

Memorial Service will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tony Hommerding, age 56, who passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Tony was born April 9, 1968 in St. Cloud to Quinton and Marion (Wicktor) Hommerding. He lived in the Sauk Rapids area all of his life. Tony married Cheryl Gerads on August 8, 1992 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and they later divorced. He married Michelle (Papesh) Carlson on July 3, 2016 at Wilson Park in St. Cloud. Tony was proud to work at Granite Care Home as a fourth generation family business owner. He was a member of the Sauk Rapids Planning Commission and the HRA. He served on the Sauk Rapids Fire Department for 25 years, retiring as Chief. Tony volunteered at the Great Theatre for many years, was a St. Cloud Fireworks volunteer, and a Red Cross volunteer. He enjoyed music, cars, grilling, antiquing, politics, sailing on the river, and the History Channel. Tony was kind, funny, outgoing, passionate, generous, adventurous, spiritual, and a great story teller. He was very active in the community and would do anything for anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle of St. Cloud; sons and daughters, Tony Q., Jake, and Molly Hommerding all of Sauk Rapids, David and Matt Carlson both of St. Cloud, and Miranda Carlson of Duluth; granddaughter, Scarlett; siblings, Char (Dan) Dhein of Sauk Rapids, Tina (Kevin) Renslow of Sauk Rapids, and Tim (Deanna) Hommerding of Foley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.