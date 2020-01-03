Tomas M. Villanueva, 70, Sauk Rapids

December 21, 1949 - January 1, 2020

Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tomas M. Villanueva, age 70, who passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Greg Lieser will officiate and burial will be at a later date at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Tomas Mares Villanueva also known as “Mr. La Bamba” was born on December 21, 1949 to Angel and Maria (Mares) Villanueva in Kingsville, TX. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Tomas was united in marriage to Susan Rajkowski on March 11, 1972 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. They lived most of their lives in the St. Cloud area. Tomas was a truck driver and retired in 2000. Tomas enjoyed spending time with his family, playing and singing music, playing cards and dice, going to the casino, bowling, and taking road trips to Texas to see his family. He was very family oriented, strong, confident, and loved sharing his wisdom and advice to all.

Tomas is survived by his wife, Susan of Foley; children, Tammy (Brian) McIver of Foley, Tomas (Beth) of St. Joseph, Anthony (Stephanie) of Kailua, HI, and Randy of Black River Falls, WI; siblings, Alicia Sanchez of Mexico, Angelita Cavazos of Houston, TX, Aurora (Jose) Garza of Houston, TX, and Rodrigo (Sylvia) of San Antonio, TX; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Enedina Herrera; and brother, Ramiro.