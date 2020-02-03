Tom Olson, 88, Foley

March 15th, 1931 - February 1, 2020

Tom Olson, 88, passed away on Saturday February 1st, at his home in rural Foley. A memorial gathering and luncheon will take place from 11am-3pm on Saturday February 8th at Glendorado Town Hall (792 190th Ave NE, Princeton) to celebrate Tom's life.

Thomas Clarence Olson was born March 15th, 1931 to Della (Nelson) and Charlie Olson in Hansonville Township, Lincoln County MN. Tom grew up on a farm in Canby MN with his three siblings on dirt floors and eating lard sandwiches. Tom left Canby to be with the love of his life, Caroline Joan Stauffenecker. They were united in marriage on June 20th 1953 at Gustavus Adolphus Church in Ronneby.

Tom was a brilliant, extremely kind, and soft-spoken man. He was a talented mechanic, welder, and electrician who was known for his ability to build or fix anything. Tom was employed by Ratzlaff Logging and Lumber for over 20 years. After retirement, Tom enjoyed reading, having morning coffee with his friends at the K-Bob Cafe, treasure hunting at yard sales with Caroline, spending time with family, and chatting at the kitchen table.

Tom is survived by children, Loren (Laura), Lyle (Ann), Raymond (Darla), Marilyn, and Nancy (Ken) Denfeld all of Foley, and Gary (Kelli) of Sartell; 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren with one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Doris, Clinton, and Esther; grandson Jeremy Shiek; and beloved wife Caroline.

The family would like to say a special thank you to neighbors Tim Kampa and Lynn Volkers, who helped us keep a watchful eye over Dad.