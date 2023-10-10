Tom Bjorge, 80, Little Falls

September 26, 1943 - October 6, 2023

Tom Bjorge, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2023, at the age of 80 at his home in Little Falls.

A celebration of Tom’s extraordinary life will take place on Saturday, October 14, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, Minnesota. Reverend Nate Bjorge, will officiate, followed by the burial in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium. Friends and well-wishers are invited to pay their respects and share memories at the visitation on Friday, October 13, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and on Saturday at the church starting at 9:30 A.M. A full notice will follow.

In honor of Tom a memorial scholarship will be set up in his name. Please check back for details.