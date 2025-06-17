Toddlers are often defined as being between the ages of 1 and 3 years old. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says toddlers are much better equipped to handle respiratory illnesses like RSV than infants. Dr. Smith tells parents who send their toddlers to daycare to expect 2 weeks of illness followed by 2 weeks of wellness and repeat that all year long. He says complications from these routine illnesses can be a bigger concern, like ear infections.

Ear Infections

Dr. Smith indications some toddlers are more susceptible to ear infections because of how their ears drain. He says toddlers that go to daycare get more colds and that isn't necessary a bad thing. Dr. Smith says those toddlers build up an immunity which will help them when they start school. Toddlers that don't have the same exposure to other children are more likely to get sick often when they start preschool or kindergarten.

Rashes

Typical ailments toddlers encounter include rashes. Dr. Smith says diaper rashes among toddlers are common. He says there are 2 categories of diaper rashes, fungal and some strictly from irritation. Fungal rashes typically include red dots called satellite lesions. Rashes caused by irritation come from sitting in a dirty diaper for too long. Zinc Oxide, Desitin cream or anti-fungal medication can be used to treat.

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Hand, foot and mouth disease can impact toddlers. Dr. Smith says it is caused by the coxsackievirus. He explains that it a lot of times starts as a fever and can lead to a loss of appetite with lesions in the back of the mouth. Dr. Smith says this disease can also show sores on a toddler's hands and feet. He says this disease is spread fecal to oral.

Keep Toddlers Out of Trouble

Toddlers are active and Dr. Smith says that is normal but parents are often running around also looking to make sure they stay out of trouble. He suggests helmets while biking, locks on cabinets and to keep potentially dangerous chemicals away from a toddler's reach.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. David Smith, click below.