Todd W. Case, 39, St. Joseph

August 5, 1983 - November 18, 2022

attachment-Todd Case loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Todd W. Case, age 39 of St. Joseph who passed away unexpectantly on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home. Reverend Brad Jenniges will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the St. Joseph Parish Center Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Todd was born August 5, 198

3 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to James and Janie (Ackerman) Case. He was a 2002 graduate of St. Cloud Apollo High School and a 2004 graduate of Alexandria Technical College with a degree in Law Enforcement. Todd married Katie E. Rau on March 29, 2008 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He was employed by the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for over 14 years currently as a Sergeant.

Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with friends and family; and he was a member of the Benton Station Pool Team.

Todd is survived by his wife, Katie; and his parents, Jim and Janie of St. Joseph

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa in 1994.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.