Todd W. Brumbaugh, 49, St. Cloud

April 8, 1975 - December 23, 2024

attachment-Todd Brumbaugh loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Todd Brumbaugh, age 49, who passed away Monday, December 23, 2024 at his home. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Todd was born April 8, 1975 in Kenosha, WI to Earl and Judith (Tarr) Brumbaugh. He attended Rice Elementary and graduated from Sauk Rapids Rice High School in 1993. Todd attended the University of Minnesota Duluth before he honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He lived in Duluth until he moved to St. Cloud last year. Todd enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at the cabin in Grand Marais. He loved animals, was intelligent, patriotic, proud of his military service, had a good sense of humor, and was a history buff. Todd played hockey in high school, loved the North Shore, and caught a 37” walleye. He was known as the “tickle monster” to his nephew and niece.

Survivors include his parents, Earl and Judy Brumbaugh of St. Cloud; brother, Erik (Kathryn) Brumbaugh of Minneapolis; and nephew and niece, Endre and Siri. He is also survived by his ever present companion, his dog Liberty, and loving family in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Michigan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.