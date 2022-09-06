Todd Frederick Ledin, 59, Sauk Rapids

October 3, 1962 - September 3, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be from 5 -7 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Todd F. Ledin, age 59, who passed away at his home in Sauk Rapids.

Todd was born October 3, 1962 in Duluth to Thomas and Nancy Ledin. He grew up in Brooklyn Center and moved to the Sauk Rapids area after his school years and has lived here for 30 years. He was an independent, brave, and kind man. He had a strong faith and met many life friends through his church at the Salvation Army site and his Bible study group. He was a good and caring friend and had many.

Todd is survived be his mother, Nancy (Joe) Griesgraber of Shoreview; brother, Jeff Ledin of Minneapolis; nieces, Stacey and Rachel; nephew, Matt; dear friend, Ann Johnson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and brother Gregg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivery Meals and Salvation Army Church.