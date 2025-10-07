SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- The driver was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday, just after 4:00 a.m. in Todd County.

Sixty-year-old Bonnie Johnson of Pine City was traveling east when she lost control of the car and crashed into the median. Johnson was taken to Alexandria with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the car, 37-year-old Matthew Brown of Pine City, was not hurt.