One Seriously Injured In Single-vehicle Crash On I-94
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- The driver was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday, just after 4:00 a.m. in Todd County.
Get our free mobile app
Sixty-year-old Bonnie Johnson of Pine City was traveling east when she lost control of the car and crashed into the median. Johnson was taken to Alexandria with life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the car, 37-year-old Matthew Brown of Pine City, was not hurt.
LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s
From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz