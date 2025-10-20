LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A teenager was killed in an ATV crash. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m. near Long Prairie.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies say they found an 18-year-old man, believed to be a passenger in the ATV. The man was brought to the Long Prairie Hospital, where he died. The preliminary investigation indicates the ATV was being operated by a juvenile female when it crashed. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The incident remains under investigation by the Todd County Sheriff's Office.