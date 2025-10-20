Tragedy Strikes As ATV Accident Claims Young Life Near Long Prairie
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A teenager was killed in an ATV crash. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m. near Long Prairie.
Get our free mobile app
Deputies say they found an 18-year-old man, believed to be a passenger in the ATV. The man was brought to the Long Prairie Hospital, where he died. The preliminary investigation indicates the ATV was being operated by a juvenile female when it crashed. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The incident remains under investigation by the Todd County Sheriff's Office.
These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back
Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz