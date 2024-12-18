Todd Alan Warren, 63, Sartell

April 14, 1961 - December 17, 2024

attachment-Todd Warren loading...

Todd Alan Warren, age 63, of Sartell, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 surrounded by family and friends following complications from surgery. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The Most Reverend Bishop Patrick Neary will officiate, and Rev. Brady Keller win Con-celebrate. Burial will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Cemetery in Brennyville, Minnesota. There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 20th and from 9:00 to 10:30 AM on Saturday at St. Michael’s Church in St. Cloud. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Todd was born to Lloyd and Lois (Kerkhoff) Warren on April 14, 1961, in Beadle County, South Dakota. He grew up in Miller, South Dakota, and graduated from Miller High School in 1979. He graduated with his four-year degree from the University of Minnesota – Morris and later went on to earn an MBA through Cardinal Stritch University. At UMM, he met his wife, Bonnie. They married on June 25, 1983, and together had four children. Todd worked full-time with the Army National Guard Red Bulls in St. Cloud and Camp Ripley for many years. Todd was always a devoted provider and retired in 2023 from Bremer Bank.

Todd joined the Catholic Church in full communion in 1983, and later felt called to the diaconate. He was ordained in 1997 and served the St. Cloud Diocese until his death, most recently serving St. Michael’s parish alongside Fr. Brady Keller. During his time as a Deacon, Todd presided over the weddings of three of his children and several of his nieces and nephews. Todd was also honored to baptize many of his grandchildren.

Todd’s greatest joy was his family. He was so proud of them and he spoke at length about his kids, grandkids, and their accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time with them, especially camping across Minnesota and being home playing cards and other boardgames. Todd was a man of great faith, and devoted to all who knew him. His loss will be felt by all who loved him, and he was deeply loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd (1997), his mother, Lois (2013), his in-laws, Alvin and Lorraine Novak, his sister-in-law, Mary, and his brother-in-law, Stan.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Novak), and their children: Brittany (Ken) Simon, Nicholas (Jackie), Kelsey (Jon) Steinborn, and Christopher. He was a proud grandfather to eleven grandchildren: Elijah, Michael, Caleb, Jacob, Carter, Isaac, Mary, Lily, Eve, Daniel, and Bradley.

He is also survived by his siblings: Shirley, Bonnie and Jack, Gary, and Joel and Jane, and his extended family, including in-laws Brad and Doreen, Brenda and Vern, Bruce and Lois, Barb and Chris, Bryan and Cindy, Bernie and Tammy, Beth and Paul, and Blaine and Lisa.

Todd lived by the words of St. Padre Pio: “Pray, hope, and don’t worry.”