Tired Driver Believed Responsible for Two-Vehicle Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Authorities say a tired driver is responsible for a two-vehicle crash near St. Joseph.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened last Friday just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 75 and County Road 3 in St. Joseph Township.

Authorities say the driver, 18-year-old Calvin Coplan of Holdingford, was westbound in a car on County Road 75 and reportedly swerving from the center line to the fog line of the roadway. When Coplan reached the intersection with County Road 3, the traffic light was red. A minivan, driven by 34-year-old Richard Blonigen of Holdingford, was struck in the driver’s door by Coplan’s vehicle as it crossed the intersection. The impact of the crash sent Blonigen’s vehicle into the ditch. Coplan’s vehicle sustained front-end damage and came to rest in the center median.

Coplan was treated at the scene for his injuries. He told authorities he was tired and believed he fell asleep and did not recall entering the intersection.

Blonigen and his passengers - a woman, a toddler and a newborn - were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. All of the minivan’s passengers were wearing seatbelts and the children were properly restrained in child restraint systems.

St. Joseph Police Department and St. Joseph Fire & Rescue assisted.