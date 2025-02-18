Tina M. Jendro, 46, St. Cloud

May 18, 1978 - February 13, 2025

Tina Marie Jendro, age 46, of St. Cloud, MN passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief illness.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating Tina’s life will be held at a later date. Her urn will be buried in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, near Osakis, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Tina was born on May 18, 1978n in St. Cloud, MN to Earl and Karen (Long) Worden. She attended Apollo High School graduating in 1996. Tina will be remembered as a kind and big hearted person who loved to play cards, socialize, and spend time with her family and friends.

Tina is survived by her children, Chris Worden of St. Cloud and Joseph Nelson of St. Cloud; daughter, Aaliyah Jendro of St. Cloud; brothers, Michael (Kathy) Worden of Albany and Matthew Worden of St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents and aunts, Dee and Donna.