Timothy “Tim” R. Leyk, 64, Sartell

June 14, 1957 - December 5, 2021

Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Timothy “Tim” R. Leyk, age 64, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Monday at the funeral home.

Tim was born on June 14, 1957 in St. Cloud to Delroy and Linnea (Soder) Leyk. He was united in marriage to Lonnie Bestgen on April 7, 1984 at the Presbyterian Church in Sauk Rapids. Tim lived in the St. Cloud area for most of his life. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. After the Navy, he worked at DeZuriks and as a housekeeper at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, retiring in 2011. Tim was a member of the East Side VFW 4847. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, spending time with his family, disc golf, being outdoors, and going to the cabin. Tim was loving, caring, had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Lonnie of Sartell; sons, Mark Leyk (Krista) of Sartell and Luke Leyk of Sartell; brothers, Ricky (Laura) Leyk of St. Cloud, James (Michelle) Keehr of Dayton and Conny “Swede” Karlsson of St. Joseph; and grandchildren, Alex, Isaac and Elijah Roy.