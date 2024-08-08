Timothy “Tim” Bresnahan, 85, St. Cloud

August 12, 1938 - August 6, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial with be 11:00am on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Timothy Bresnahan, 85, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family 6 days short of his 86th birthday. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and entombment will take place at Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at church.

Timothy Bresnahan was born on August 12, 1938 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Lucille (Muyres) Bresnahan. Tim lived with his parents and 5 siblings on a farm until, at age 8, his father died and the family moved to Sauk Rapids. Tim graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and entered the Navy. He was honorably discharged when his mother died and he returned to help care for his siblings. Tim worked for NSP, now Xcel Energy, for his entire career retiring in 1998. In 1961 he married the love of his life Barbara DesMarias and they had 3 girls. Tim was a member of the Eagles Aerie 622 and the St. Cloud Mended Hearts. He was a funny and witty guy who could engage with anyone. Tim loved golfing, hunting, fishing, watching sports, and taking care of his cars and lawn. Most of all he loved his family.

Survived by his wife Barbara of 62 years, daughters Jill (Philip Jenkins) Bresnahan, Kathy (Todd) Scholtes, Julie (Wayne Stark) Bresnahan-Stark. Six grandchildren, Parker (Irene O’Hara) Jenkins, Calvin (Lauren Weis) Jenkins, Tess (Logan) Aleshire, Eve (Noah Westphal) Scholtes, Grace (Cullen Thompson) Stark and Lucille Stark. Great-granddaughter Oakley Aleshire. Sister Neomi Burgmeier, brothers Patrick (Crystal), Dennis (Kaye) and Neil . Sister-in-law Bernie (Jerry) Lindmeier and brother-in-law Dennis (Maureen) DesMarais. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary (Jackie) Dickinson, brother-in-laws Ken Dickinson and Gerry Burgmeier, sister-in-law Beth Bresnahan and three nephews, David Dickinson, Jeff Bresnahan and Jeff Lindmeier.

In lieu of flower memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association. The family would like to give a special thank you to all his caregivers.