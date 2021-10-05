Timothy P. Reynolds, 59, Eden Valley

January 24, 1962 - October 4, 2021

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Timothy P. Reynolds, age 59, who passed away Monday at his home.

Timothy was born January 24, 1962 in Minneapolis to Marv & Elizabeth (Olson) Reynolds. He married Celene Norton on September 13, 1985 in Anoka. Timothy worked in construction for various companies. He enjoyed 4 wheeling, riding his Harley, fishing, and spending time with his family. Timothy was loving and very proud of his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his sons, Garret Reynolds of Eden Valley and Guy Norton of Sauk Rapids; mother, Elizabeth Reynolds of Lisbon, ND; brother, Mike (Becky) of Minneapolis; sister, Terese (Jay) Anderson of Lisbon, ND; grandchildren, Leland, Ivan, Tobais and Izabel; and former spouse, Celene Imholte of Sartell. He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Jayde Reynolds; and granddaughter, Olivia.