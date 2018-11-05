Timothy J. Luebesmier, 63, Long Prairie

January 15, 1955 - November 4, 2018

Memorial Services will be at 11AM on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Timothy J. Luebesmier, age 63 of Long Prairie who passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may gather from 9-11AM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Timothy was born on January 15, 1955 in St. Cloud to Melvin and Luella (Midas) Luebesmier. He was a truck driver for over 44 years and most recently for Transystems in Renville. Timothy enjoyed hunting, horses and hobby farming. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Timothy is survived by his parents, Melvin and Luella Luebesmier of St. Cloud; children, Mike (Heather) of Long Prairie and Sara Luebesmier of Eagle Bend; fiancé, Kathy Larson of Montevideo and grandchildren, Keisen Luebesmier, Kailey Luebesmier and Kolten Luebesmier.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Luebesmier.