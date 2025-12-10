June 19, 1961 - December 6, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Timothy J. Gross, age 64, who died naturally doing what he loved most at the place he loved most; deer hunting at the family farm in Hillman. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Tim was born in St. Cloud, MN to Louis and Elizabeth (Bidinger) Gross. He married Jodi Robak July 19, 1996, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN.

Tim worked as a supervisor for Cold Spring Granite Company and was in the process of retiring after 46 years. He was simple, selfless, kind, and always placed others first. Tim brought calm to chaos. He was a man of few words but would make a story last forever. Tim was a committed husband always placing Jodi first. He was an incredible father, grandfather, brother, son, and uncle. Tim made his kids interests his priority. He coached his sons Adam and Chris in baseball and never missed a dance recital or volleyball game for his daughter Ashley. Tim was a sports and outdoor enthusiast and loved watching the MN Vikings and Twins. He was very competitive and enjoyed baseball, softball, golfing, bowling, pool, darts, and horseshoes. Tim was an active member of the Rockville community.

Tim is survived by his wife, Jodi; children, Ashley Studniski, Adam (Jolene) Studniski, Christopher (Tisheena) Gross; mother, Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Pauline Robak; grandchildren, Amani, Bakari, Averie, Aubree, Kash, and Emmerson; siblings, Steven Gross, Michael (Cherice) Gross, Mark (Donna) Gross, Thomas (Jean) Gross, Sue Gross; sister-in-law, Mary (Todd) Pfannenstein, Patrick (Lori) Gross; Robert (Shari) Gross; Jennifer (Jay) Schneider; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Gross; brother, John Gross; father-in-law, Ralph Robak.