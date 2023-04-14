Time’s Running Out For Spring Tree Sale
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Residents of Monticello and the surrounding area have until the end of the month to order trees through the city’s Spring Tree Sale.
Four varieties are available this year:
- State Street Maple,
- Honey Locust,
- Red Splendor Crab,
- Hazen Apple.
Trees cost $40 with a limit of three trees per property.
Residents have until Thursday, April 27th to order the trees; they’ll be available for pickup on April 29th from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Park Barn.
For more information on the program, find the details here.
