Crash Closes Monticello City Hall and Community Center

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - The Monticello City Hall and Community Center is closed until further notice.

Officials say deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the community center just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning on reports of a pickup driving through the east door of the community center.

Authorities found an adult man who was driving the vehicle. He was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and officials with the Monticello City Hall and Community Center were not immediately available for comment.

