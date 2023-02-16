Crash Closes Monticello City Hall and Community Center
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - The Monticello City Hall and Community Center is closed until further notice.
Officials say deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the community center just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning on reports of a pickup driving through the east door of the community center.
Authorities found an adult man who was driving the vehicle. He was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation and officials with the Monticello City Hall and Community Center were not immediately available for comment.
