Time Running Out To Name A St. Paul Monopoly Square

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Time is running out to get in your property suggestion for a new edition of Monopoly. Top Trumps USA is taking suggestions for board squares on its St. Paul Monopoly edition until November 22nd.

The company has been taking ideas since early October but says people can still submit those iconic landmarks, businesses, and attractions they think should be included. Game Manager Tim Barney says St. Paul is such a unique community with a rich history that they want to ensure that the St. Paul edition is an accurate portrayal of what St. Paul locals and tourists love about the city.

He says they will pick 20 to 30 places to be included in the game. The board will include customized property squares along with Community Chest and Chance playing cards, and monopoly money. The St. Paul Monopoly edition is due to be released on June 18th next year.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

