Time Running Out To Name A St. Paul Monopoly Square
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Time is running out to get in your property suggestion for a new edition of Monopoly. Top Trumps USA is taking suggestions for board squares on its St. Paul Monopoly edition until November 22nd.
The company has been taking ideas since early October but says people can still submit those iconic landmarks, businesses, and attractions they think should be included. Game Manager Tim Barney says St. Paul is such a unique community with a rich history that they want to ensure that the St. Paul edition is an accurate portrayal of what St. Paul locals and tourists love about the city.
He says they will pick 20 to 30 places to be included in the game. The board will include customized property squares along with Community Chest and Chance playing cards, and monopoly money. The St. Paul Monopoly edition is due to be released on June 18th next year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood