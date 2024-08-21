Poll: Vance, Walz Still Relatively Unknown, Walz Better Liked

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance have vaulted themselves out of national obscurity as they hustle to introduce themselves to the country, but the senator from Ohio has had a rockier start than the Minnesota governor.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Walz had a smoother launch as a running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris than Vance did for former President Donald Trump. About one-third of U.S. adults (36%) have a favorable view of Walz, who will introduce himself to his party when he speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. About one-quarter (27%) have a positive opinion of Vance. Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.

Both are well-liked so far within their own parties, while independents are slightly more likely to have a positive view of Walz than Vance, but most don’t know enough about either one yet.

Both VP candidates still need to work to become better known — about 4 in 10 Americans don’t know enough about Walz to have an opinion about him, and roughly 3 in 10 don’t know enough about Vance. Still, both are much better known than they were before they were selected as vice presidential nominees.