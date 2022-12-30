Tickets On Sale For Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Catholic Charities largest fundraiser is scheduled for next month.

The annual Mardi Gras celebration supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services and Domus Transitional Housing.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja says this gala-style event is one of the most entertaining evenings of the year.

It's truly a celebration with a cause. This is an opportunity for people to come together and support others in central Minnesota who need a little help this time of year.

The includes a gourmet dinner, a silent auction, and music by the Vista Jazz Band and the Fabulous Armadillos.

Tickets are on sale now and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis as the event has sold out in the past. Individual tickets are $110 or $220 for couple tickets.

The Mardi Gras event will take place on January 28th at 5:30 p.m. inside the River's Edge Convention Center.