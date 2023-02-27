Three Vehicle Crash Near Albertville Due to Icy Roads

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) - A three-vehicle crash on I-94 near Albertville snarled traffic Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 6:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say a Ford F-250 pickup driven by 26-year-old Levi Hammett from Pillager was westbound on I-94 near mile marker 203 when he lost control and hit a guardrail.

A GMC Acadia SUV driven by 45-year-old Tennile Guidry of Otsego was also westbound, lost control, and went into the ditch.

Finally, a Chevrolet Volt car driven by 24-year-old Melanie Dilonardo of Brooklyn Park lost control and crashed into both the GMC and the Ford.

Dilonardo was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Snow and ice were reported on the roads at the time of the crash.

