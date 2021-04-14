Three Tri-County Area Residents Among COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday
ST. PAUL -- Three people in the tri-county area were among the 16 newly reported COVID-19 deaths.
One person each from Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties were among those who died Tuesday.
The state's death toll is now at 6,978.
There were 1,715 new cases Tuesday bringing the total since the pandemic began to 547,101. Stearns County had 43 new cases, while Sherburne County reported 34 and Benton County added 13.
Testing remains strong with the total number of completed tests at more than 8.6-million.
