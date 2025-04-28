Three Tees Golf Social Opens Golf Course, Restaurant to Follow

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell golf course that changed ownership last fall is up and running again with a temporary trailer for tee time check-in, new carts, and leagues forming.

Three Tees Golf Social is the former Pine Ridge Golf Course at 801 Pine Cone Road in Sartell.

Owner Brandon Testa says for now, the focus is on improving the golfing experience, but come July, work will begin to demolish the existing clubhouse and build a new restaurant, bar, and pro shop.

The 8,000 square-foot building will also have a private party room, open kitchen feel, full liquor license, and patio overlooking the course.

The pro shop will be connected to the bar and restaurant, but will have its own space.

Testa says the menu will be creative and include some local favorites, but will be fully introduced closer to the opening. He says it's important to him to reinvest in the community and give people a place to not only play golf, but also socialize and gather in a fun space.

Testa says they hope to open Three Tees Social in the 1st quarter of 2026.

