Three Teenagers Were Hurt in A One Vehicle Crash in Stearns County
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Three teenagers were hurt when the pickup they were in went into the ditch and crashed.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 8:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 71 in Sauk Centre Township.
The driver of the pickup was a 16-year-old boy. His name and condition have not been released.
The passengers were 14-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Long Prairie and 17-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez of Long Prairie. The State Patrol says they both suffered non life threatening injuries and were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital.