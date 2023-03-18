SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Three teenagers were hurt when the pickup they were in went into the ditch and crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 8:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 71 in Sauk Centre Township.

The driver of the pickup was a 16-year-old boy. His name and condition have not been released.

The passengers were 14-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Long Prairie and 17-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez of Long Prairie. The State Patrol says they both suffered non life threatening injuries and were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital.