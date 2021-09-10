Three People Hurt When Car Rear-Ends School Bus

MANANNAH TOWNSHIP -- A St. James woman and two children were hurt when a car collided with a school bus southwest of Eden Valley Friday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a bus carrying 15 kids was stopped at a bus stop in the 59,000 block of County Road 36 in Manannah Township just before 7:30 a.m. Sheriff's officials say 22-year-old Alexis Wegner was traveling in the same direction when it came upon the stopped bus and rear-ended it.

Authorities say the lights were activated at the time of the crash.

Wegner was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff says an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were also taken to Paynesville Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus driver, 42-year-old Cheryl Danzeisen of Cold Spring, and the other 13 children were not hurt.

The school bus is operated by the Eden Valley-Watkins Bus Service and the children are students of the Eden Valley-Watkins School District.

The crash remains under investigation.

