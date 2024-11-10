Three People Hurt in Highway 10 Crash Near Rice

WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash just south of Rice Sunday.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at 110th Street at around 9:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 78-year-old Robert Klinger of Bemidji was westbound on Highway 10 when it collided with an SUV that was westbound on 110th Street.

Klinger and his passenger, 77-year-old Gloria Klinger of Bemidji, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Shauna Ramirez of Rice, was also brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

